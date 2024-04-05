One student stabbed with a pocket knife at Jackson High is in “very serious” condition

By Lacey Beasley

JACKSON, Alabama (WALA) — One student was stabbed by another student at Jackson High School Thursday morning. The victim is in “very serious” condition, according to Jackson police.

Police said two boys got into a fight behind the school near the baseball field. Investigators said one boy pulled a pocketknife and stabbed the other boy in the chest.

This happened during school hours around 10 a.m., and Chief Jerry Taylor said teachers were unaware the two boys were even outside.

The wounded student rushed back inside and told staff.

Though Jackson police said they got a 911 call from the local hospital, not the school.

Chief Taylor said a staff member drove the victim by personal vehicle to Jackson Medical Center, and it was the medical team who alerted law enforcement.

His injuries are serious, though police said the student is expected to survive.

“It was one of those things that you could not predict,” said Chief Taylor. “From what I understand in talking to the school officials, neither of these young men have ever been in any trouble. They are both really good students, so there again, there is nothing to indicate something like this would happen.”

Parents were notified through social media about an hour and a half later. A concerned mother had some safety suggestions.

“I felt sad because I have a son at the middle school, and he is in the 6th grade,” said Ashita Tucker. “My concern is for the little boy who got stabbed, and I wonder if he’s doing okay. Have security and check the kids bookbags and pockets and make sure they are not bringing any weapons into the school.”

Jackson police said the other student is in custody, and they are currently reviewing surveillance video from the school. They are in contact with the Clarke County District Attorney’s Office to decide what the charges will be, if any.

