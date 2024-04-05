Outrage rising over possible ‘racially motivated’ crime on Washington University campus

By Justin Andrews

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Missouri State Representative LaKeySha Bosley is outraged over ‘racially motivated’ allegations aimed at Washington University students and dining hall workers.

Washington University’s Association of Black Students (ABS) accuse white Kappa Sigma and Alpha Phi members of throwing eggs at black students and black dining hall workers.

“It’s truly disheartening and made me feel like wow we’re still doing this in 2024,” said Bosley. “Because this was done to African American students and staff members, it feels very quiet.”

ABS’s Instagram page says the incident happened at Bear’s Den Dining Hall on March 21 and says Alpha Phi and Kappa Sigma have been temporarily suspended from campus.

Washington University is tightlipped on this incident, only acknowledging the allegations and not commenting on this specific incident. The university issued the following statement:

We do not share information about any specific incident or investigation involving our students. We would take any allegations of disruptive or harassing behavior very seriously. We are committed to creating a campus environment where all feel welcome and respected, and where every member of our community is treated fairly with due process anytime an incident is reported. We will work directly with our students to address any concerns they may bring to us.

Wash U is not confirming if Alpha Phi or Kappa Sigma are temporarily suspended.

”I would think the university should’ve acted more swiftly and more transparency,” said John Bowman, St. Louis County’s NAACP president.

Bowman says Washington University is the last place he would expect to hear this type of conduct because of it’s prestige. Support for ABS has been pouring in from Bosley, Lindenwood’s Black Student Union and Harris Stowe’s Student Government Association, among others.

“As a state legislature, I think it is an imperative that we stand behind those student unions and student organizations when they are feeling a certain level of attack,” said Bosely. “It’s so important to have policies that adopt diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Wash U’s ABS demands all be fully held accountable by terminating the chapters and expelling every individual involved.

