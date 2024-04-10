Child stabbed by neighbor at Rancho Cordova apartment complex, authorities say

By Richard Ramos

Click here for updates on this story

RANCHO CORDOVA, California (KOVR) — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a 7-year-old neighbor at a Rancho Cordova apartment complex on Tuesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office had a big scene set up at The Redwoods apartment complex along La Loma Drive in an attempt to get the barricaded suspect to surrender.

The victim was a child, a girl, who is expected to survive. The sheriff’s office said it is believed the stabbing happened at around 7:15 p.m. at a park near the complex.

Investigators have evacuated the surrounding units. The suspect was spotted inside the apartment armed with a knife.

Deputies deployed a less-lethal bean bag weapon just after 5 a.m. Wednesday against the suspect and took the person into custody.

It’s still unclear what led up to the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.