Horse dies after being hit by deputy’s patrol car in San Joaquin County

By Lindsay Weber

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A horse has died after running onto a road and getting hit by a deputy’s patrol unit in San Joaquin County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The collision happened Tuesday evening on Escalon Bellota Road just south of Skiff Road.

Officials said a dark horse ran out of an orchard into the path of the patrol unit.

The sheriff’s office said the horse immediately died from its injuries.

Investigators are trying to find out who the owner of the horse is.

The California Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s Animal Control Unit are investigating the collision.

“To say that our Deputy is heartbroken over this incident is an understatement,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Our Sheriff was notified immediately and is grateful our deputy is safe, glad that no citizen was injured, but heartbroken over the loss of such a majestic animal.”

The deputy was not injured in the crash.

