Man accused of stabbing 7-year-old neighbor arrested after Rancho Cordova standoff

By Lindsay Weber

RANCHO CORDOVA, California (KCRA) — A 7-year-old girl was stabbed by a neighbor in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 2800 block of La Loma Drive around 7:15 p.m.

Officials said the 7-year-old victim was stabbed in the back while in an outdoor common area of the apartment complex. She is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, who has not been identified, is believed to have mental issues and barricaded himself in his apartment unit.

Deputies spent several hours working to take him into custody. The man surrendered at 4:55 a.m. on Wednesday after deputies fired multiple flash bangs into his apartment, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies evacuated the apartments surrounding the suspect’s unit during the standoff.

