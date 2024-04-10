Portland cat finalist in national contest for his ‘wacky’ name

By Web staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A Portland cat is in the running for a national contest for having one of the wackiest pet names in the country.

Tony “Scarface” Baloney is one of 30 pets up for Nationwide’s “Wacky Pet Names” contest.

His owners say he was originally named after the 1983 crime thriller, but they quickly realized he was too silly to be a “Tony Montana, so they went with “Tony Baloney” instead. They also say he’s a world champion napper, and they’ve never had a cat that naps as hard as Tony does.

Also in the running for the contest are “Midsize Sedan” the tortoise, “Beezelbun” the bunny, and “Snoop Hoggy Hog.”

If you’d like to help Tony “Scarface” Baloney win, voting is open from now through Friday.

