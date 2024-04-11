Man, 12-year-old girl arrested for string of armed robberies across LA County

By Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Police announced the arrests of an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl who were allegedly connected to a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles County on Tuesday.

They say that the most recent instance happened on Saturday, when officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store in the 3200 block of South Central Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Officers responded and were directed to the suspect’s vehicle fleeing the scene,” the statement said. “Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and were led on a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, a firearm was discarded by one of the occupants and was recovered by officers.”

After the pursuit came to an end, officers detained both of the occupants of the vehicle.

“During the investigation, it was determined that both occupants of the vehicle were involved in the armed robbery in which a large amount of currency was taken,” LAPD’s statement said. “Officers recovered the currency from the vehicle.”

They also learned that the car was taken in an armed carjacking that same day in the Hollenbeck Area, police said.

Both were arrested for their alleged involvement in other armed robberies in other cities like South Gate and Azusa.

They identified the 18-year-old as Los Angeles resident Nathen Sanchez. He was booked on suspicion of robbery is is being held on $175,000 bail.

The name of the girl was not released and it was unclear if she remains in custody.

