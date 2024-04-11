Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s deputies return to Cudahy park where severed leg found last week

By Kendall Keys

CUDAHY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Tuesday. It’s the same area where last week, someone found a severed leg.

Deputies searched a wooded area after the family of missing 19-year-old Sade Robinson said they made a new discovery in the area.

“Part of the search party found a bone of some sort. We don’t know anything else beyond that, but that was found,” said Shana Wendt, a family friend of Robinson’s.

In a statement to WISN 12 News, a spokesperson for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said, “Earlier this afternoon, an individual in Warnimont Park came across two items that the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office believes may be related to its ongoing investigation into the discovery of a severed human leg in the park last Tuesday. Deputy sheriffs responded to the park, accordingly.”

WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys observed one deputy returning from the wooded area carrying a brown paper evidence bag.

“You know, this could be anywhere from anything at any time. So as of right now, we don’t know,” said Wendt.

Robinson’s family and friend organized the Tuesday search to look for any sign of the missing teen.

“Unfortunately, these situations get over overlooked and hopefully this brings greater visibility and we find out more answers,” said family friend, Julea Ferrara.

It’s the same group of Robinson’s loved ones that searched the area near 31st and Galena in Milwaukee over the weekend and found her blanket. That same area, Milwaukee police confirmed finding unidentified human remains Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“I think until we find out what we need to find out, we just come out and you just keep pushing forward and we let the experts come and decide, you know, determine what they know. And we’re just the eyes and ears on the ground,” said Wendt.

Investigators have not yet linked the recovery of human remains in Cudahy or Milwaukee to Robinson’s disappearance.

“I just know that Sade is a good girl and we need to bring her back home or bring her some justice,” said Ferrara.

“Whatever it takes, if we have to come out every day, we will,” said Wendt.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they are working closely with Milwaukee police on the discoveries in their jurisdiction.

