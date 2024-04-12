Governor signs religious freedom proclamation

By Web staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation Wednesday at the Statehouse, declaring April 13 as Iowa Religious Freedom Day.

Iowans from various religions gathered at the capitol in support.

The Governor says this declaration celebrates and uplifts Iowans’ constitutional rights.

“Our liberties are more secure when religious beliefs is both strong and free, when people of faith and non-religious beliefs can openly participate in public debate and when government respects our God-given rights,” she said.

