Local Shreveport business owner speaks on the death of friend O.J. Simpson

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Local business owner Bernie Woods grew up with O.J. Simpson in Rodessa.

They were close childhood friends who spent a lot of time on the golf course together. Their mothers were also good friends in the ’80’s.

Woods said there was another side of Simpson the public didn’t get to see.

“I’ve known him forever. I and I didn’t judge him. If you met him, you would know that he was a really down to earth person. I saw him many, many, many times. Take more pictures with people, strangers than you can imagine. They would always ask him. He would never say no, even if he was in pain, he would get up, hug somebody and take a picture and always wish them well,” Woods said.

