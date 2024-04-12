Man found guilty after sending intimate photos to 10-year-old he met on dating website

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A 42-year-old man was found guilty of attempted enticement of a child in a 2019 case involving a 10-year-old girl in the City of St. Louis.

According to police, the girl set up an account on the dating website Fling after getting a cell phone for Christmas. The girl reportedly claimed she was 18 years old.

Raymond Gardner used the Kik messaging app to send intimate photos of himself and persuaded her to send him nude photographs of herself. When Gardner asked if the girl was underage, she reportedly told him she was 12, and he asked how long she could sneak out of the house to meet.

The girl’s mother reportedly found Gardner’s profile on the cell phone. Police reviewed all messages, videos and photos on the phone and traced them to Gardner.

Gardner’s sentencing is set for April 29, 2024.

