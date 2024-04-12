Man gets 50 years in prison for poisoning his child with antifreeze, South Fulton Police say

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for poisoning his baby with antifreeze, according to the City of South Fulton Police Department.

On Oct. 10, 2020, Curtis Jack picked up breastmilk from his child’s mother, who was hospitalized after giving birth on Sept. 24, 2020. According to the police, Jack delivered the milk to the child’s grandmother, who cared for the woman’s other daughter. The baby fell critically ill within 24 hours from suspected poisoning.

Jack and the baby’s mother were coworkers and had been in an intimate relationship since January 2020. Police said Jack had previously pressured her to terminate her pregnancy.

Jack confessed to adding antifreeze to the milk. During the trial, a jury found Jack guilty on all counts.

He was sentenced to 50 years, with 40 years to serve in custody, police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.