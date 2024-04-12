Meet the mom on a quest to help kids with autism learn in uniquely different ways

By Alicia Smith

DEXTER, Michigan (WXYZ) — About one in 36 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to estimates from the CDC. This month, as we mark Autism Awareness Month, I traveled to the Dexter area to shine a light on one mother’s quest to help children with autism learn when traditional teaching methods don’t work.

Crissy Stratford is passionate about pen and ink drawings. The Washtenaw County artist’s pictures may first appear as one image, but on closer inspection, they come to life in countless tiny images.

“That’s a piece of my soul, that one right there,” Crissy told me as she pointed to one of her favorite drawings.

Her talent on paper ended up becoming a powerful tool to help her son, Chad.

Chad, who is now 25, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was 3 years old.

“I wasn’t sure how to reach him, so I did what I knew which was art and drawing little books,” Crissy said. “Like, for example, is ‘The Boy That Walked on the Moon.’ And he could read it if I helped him,” she said holding up a small paper book she drew by hand.

By the time Chad was in second grade, Crissy started incorporating art into his lessons and, over the years, began crafting detailed study guides.

“I drew every question out for him so he would understand it. And that way it made a lot of sense to him. The outer layer of the earth is the crust,” she said pointing to an illustration of the earth with flaps she added that open up to show the crust.

From science to social studies, her illustrations evolved to include velcro for the “word bank” answers.

“Then for the test I would take everything out, and I would create the word bank for him so he would have to put them all on himself. So, then he would have to put, ‘In 1805, what disaster took place in Detroit?’ He would have to pick a ‘fire,'” Crissy said, adding the laminated rectangle reading ‘fire’ to the velcro on the page under the question.

She eventually became a paraprofessional, helping other students with special needs in the Woodhaven-Brownstown School District.

“You weren’t in his class per se. You were helping other children with special needs? All using art?” I asked.

“Yes, yes, I would be their para for things, but when it came to tests and study guides, I went with what I knew, and I drew,” she said.

Patrick Henry Middle School Teacher Paula Ray used to work with Crissy several years ago.

“When you watched Crissy incorporate art into the lessons you were teaching, what did you notice was the reaction from students with autism?” I asked her.

“Definitely way more engaged, way more engaged in the lesson. They just were able to connect with it more,” she said.

She even kept some of Crissy’s education visuals, including one illustrating appropriate noise levels.

“This one is ‘Pep Rally loud’ it says. And, you know, there’s pictures on each one to kind of go along with it,” Ray said.

Now, Crissy’s son, Chad, draws his own pictures to illustrate his experiences, like going to exercise at the gym or visiting Disney World with his family.

“What is the message you would like people to take away from this story?” I asked.

“Use art, use visuals, use anything that [students with autism] can see because they’d rather see than be told,” Crissy said.

I want to thank Crissy and Chad for inviting me into their home to share their story.

Autism is a spectrum disorder and can look different in different people.

There are 17 emerging therapies for children up to age 22, including music therapy, exercise therapy, and picture exchange communication therapy, just to name a few.

