O.J. Simpson robbery victim and longtime friend shares memories

By Jaewon Jung

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the victims in O.J. Simpson’s 2007 robbery case at Palace Station was one of Simpson’s longtime friends, Bruce Fromong.

“A lot of people don’t know the other side of O.J. that he did a lot of good things for people,” Fromong said.

Fromong is a sports memorabilia dealer. He met Simpson in the 1980s when he was representing Simpson to help sell his memorabilia.

But in 2007, Simpson and a group of armed men broke into a Palace Station hotel room, stealing from Fromong and other dealers. Simpson was found guilty on several charges including robbery and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

In 2017, Fromong testified in support of Simpson saying the former football player should get a second chance. Simpson was freed in October 2017 after serving nine years.

Fromong told Channel 13 it was important for him to defend Simpson during the parole hearing.

“In order for my life to move on, I have to forgive him and move on,” Fromong said.

Fromong said they’ve kept in contact ever since and he even ran into Simpson at a golf course a few months ago.

Channel 13 also reached out to retired sports agent Mike Gilbert who represented Simpson. He sent Channel 13 the following statement.

“I along with most of America heard about O.J.’s passing earlier this morning, and an currently trying to process the news and organize my thoughts. As most people know, OJ was a complicated individual, and our relationship was a very long and varied one. I’m thinking of his family today, and the people who loved him. I hope that people can be kind in the coming days, as this news will affect a lot of different people in a lot of different ways.”

Fromong said he had an inkling that Simpson was not doing well a few weeks ago when we wasn’t able to do a memorabilia signing.

Simpson died at age 76.

