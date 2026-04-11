Wind continues for Coachella as highs drop into the 70s on Sunday!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a gusty start to Coachella! Winds yesterday kicked up a fair bit of dust... and you can expect the same to be true as we make our way through this evening and Sunday, too.

An Air Quality remains in place from the South Coast Air Quality Management District and is set to expire early Sunday morning. I wouldn't be surprised if this alert is extended again as winds persist on Sunday, too.

If you're spending time outside at Coachella this evening, definitely keep bandanas, masks, or anything else to keep the dust away handy! We're tracking gusts in the ballpark of 30-40 MPH by dinnertime this evening.

The winds persist well into the night, with winds slightly tapering off into the early morning hours. Shortly after lunchtime on Sunday, winds are expected to become more widespread once again. If you spent a long time working on your Coachella fits, hold onto your hats!

The same system bringing an increase in our winds is also set to bring some rain chances. Most of that rainfall will be to our west, but we're still tracking slight chances for a few stray showers, primarily between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. locally. Keep an umbrella or jacket handy, just in case, but we shouldn't see any major accumulations. Our local mountains communities should expect to see more than the valley floor.

Cooler air will also be ushered in tomorrow, which should help our high temperatures fall into the 70s. It'll feel great as temperatures fall about 10°F cooler than usual!

Drier air and quieter winds are expected to settle back in starting Tuesday and beyond. Warmer weather should be on the way In the meantime, though, we'll power through some dusty and gusty winds with comfortable and cooler temperatures through the weekend.

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