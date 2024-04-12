Soldier found dead in barracks at Fort Meade

By Greg Ng

Click here for updates on this story

FORT MEADE, Maryland (WBAL) — A soldier was found dead Wednesday morning at a barrack at Fort Meade.

Fort Meade officials released a statement, saying emergency services was called around 10:24 a.m. for an unresponsive individual at the Freedom Barracks.

Officials said a service member was pronounced dead around 10:33 a.m.

Officials said there were no initial indications of self-harm or foul play and an investigation continues.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.