Students raise $20K to send meal kits to refugees in Bangladesh

By Bethany Davison

ANTIOCH, Tennessee (WTVF) — Some students in Antioch are giving us all a reason to be proud.

Students at Lighthouse Christian School on Blue Hole Rd. raised more than $21,000 to spend on supplies for meal kits. The kits will be sent to refugees at the largest refugee camp in Bangladesh.

According to school officials, the meals are distributed in the Rohingya Refugee Camp. The 600-acre camp is home to 1.2 million refugees originally from Myanmar, where many are not welcomed anymore.

This project is also a part of the school’s ministry. The meal kit distribution allows the school to share their religious beliefs with refugees receiving their meal kits.

The best part? Any extra meal kits will help people locally. They’ll be given to The Branch Ministry to hand out to people in need.

