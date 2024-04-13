Arrest affidavit reveals more information about multi-car crash involving Rashee Rice

By Julia Falcon

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS (KTVT) — An arrest affidavit is revealing more information about the multi-car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs wide reciever Rashee Rice on March 30.

The Dallas Police Department’s investigation found that Theodore “Teddy” Knox, a student-athlete on Southern Methodist University’s football team, was driving a Corvette and Rice was in a Lamborghini. Both were speeding in the far-left lane of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard. The Lamborghini hit the center median wall, officials said, which caused four other vehicles to collide with each other.

Rice’s arrest affidavit, obtained by CBS News Texas, states he was driving at a rate of 119 mph before crashing. Knox was driving at a rate of 91 mph prior to the crash. The posted speed limit on US 75 is 70 mph.

On April 3, Rice issued a statement taking responsibility for his part in the crash, posting to his story on Instagram, “Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

When Rice and his attorney met with DPD, a detective noticed Rice had two scars over his eye. When asked if the scars were related to the crash, Rice said yes, and that he hit his head inside his car as a result of the crash.

The people in the Lamborghini and the Corvette all left the scene on foot. Pictures published by TMZ Sports showed Rice and other men on the shoulder of the highway walking away from the wrecked cars.

The affidavit says Rice “failed to check on the welfare of all the occupants of impacted vehicles.”

In the four other vehicles involved in the crash, there were a total of eight people who suffered injuries, including a 3-year-old and 4-year-old. One person suffered serious injuries.

Rice faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury. He was released on a $40,000 bond after turning himself into Glenn Heights police on April 11.

Knox is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury. Knox turned himself into Glenn Heights police on April 12 and was released on a $40,000 bond.

DPD said the passengers in the Corvette and Lamborghini will not be charged.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.