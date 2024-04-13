Eagle Scout creates project to spread kindness, positivity

By Lauren Piesko and Emily Keinath

Click here for updates on this story

MIDLAND, Michigan (WNEM) — One young man in Midland is gaining attention for a new project he started aimed at spreading messages of kindness and positivity to his community.

“This [badge] is first aid. Pretty sure this [badge] is leather-working. This [badge] is SpaceX,” said Nick Kenny, high school student and Eagle Scout with Troop 765.

Nick is the creator of project Kindling Kindness. For Nick’s project, he’s installing a “peace pole” in the playground at the Fun Zone in Midland’s Plymouth Park.

“I’ve been watching the news recently, and you see there’s a lot hate in the world, you know, and I kind of think everybody forgot how to be a little bit more nice to each other,” he said.

Spreading messages of kindness to strangers is something Nick’s mom, Kristine Recker, said she’s very proud of him for.

“I thought it was really telling of the times right now, with people being so unkind to one another,” Recker said. “And when he said, wanting to put that up and hoping that it will spark some conversations with parents and caregivers with children.”

As for Eagle Scouts, Nick’s going to keep collecting badges for as long as he can. He said he is definitely most proud of his first aid badge.

“That’s, like, the first one that I got. That’s usually the first one everybody gets and it’s, like, the most important one,” he said.

Nick is encouraging more kids to join the Boy Scouts.

“I think it teaches people how to be a leader,” he said. “I think it’s a great experience for everybody, and everybody should at least try it.

Recker said she’s incredibly proud of her son.

“He’s just had so many opportunities in Scouts in general that he might not ordinarily have,” she said. “He’s just had so many opportunities and we’re so grateful for all the leaders, and Mr. Evans, and all the leaders that he’s had.”

If you visit the Plymouth Park Fun Zone, you can find Nick’s “peace pole” in the playground.

He hopes it’ll inspire others to pass on some words of kindness. One simple message could change someone’s day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.