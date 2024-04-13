‘Life has bloomed:’ teenager reflects on year since life-altering shooting

By Heidi Schmidt

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — It’s been a year since a man shot a Northland teenager in the head when he mistakenly rang the wrong doorbell.

Ralph Yarl was seriously injured in the shooting. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent months recovering and working to overcome the emotional and mental trauma of the shooting.

Friday, Yarl addressed the shooting that changed his life, as well as his experience over the past year.

“As we approach the one-year milestone from that awful event, my life has bloomed in a way that I never could have envisioned. I have so many thanks to the community for the love, well wishes, and support sent my way,” Yarl said in a statement.

His family also released a picture of the 17-year-old. In the photo, the high school senior is pictured holding his base clarinet.

In January, the North Kansas City School District announced Yarl was named to the 2024 Missouri All-State Band as second chair for bass clarinet. It was a repeat honor for the teenager, according to his family.

Andrew Lester, 85, is charged with first-degree felony assault and armed criminal action. Lester pleaded not guilty to both crimes. Lester’s attorney has said his client was afraid and was defending himself.

The shooting quickly drew national concern and public outcry, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Bernice King, and Halle Berry.

Lester’s trial is scheduled to begin in October. Yarl said he hopes justice prevails.

Just days after Yarl is scheduled to graduate from Staley High School, the teenager will receive another honor.

Yarl will walk as the honoree at the Going the Distance for Brain Injury race on May 27. The event is hosted by the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City. It raises money and awareness for the 21,000 people in the Kansas City region impacted by brain injury every year.

