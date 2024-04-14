Lot owner takes the stand in case of house built on wrong lot

By Jeremy Lee

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV) — A property owner took the stand in Kona Friday in the case of a house built on the wrong Hawaiian Paradise Park lot, on the other side of the island.

The local developer is suing a number of parties, as nobody has come up with a satisfactory compromise.

“I want that monstrosity moved off my land,” Annaleine Reynolds told the court on Friday. The property owner from California wants a 3 bedroom house, accidentally built on her one acre parcel in Hawaiian Paradise Park, gone.

“They admitted from the beginning they made a mistake and now they’re making me pay for it,” Reynolds told Island News outside the courthouse in Kona, “And I mean I am the landowner- but it’s like I don’t even feel like I’m the landowner because they’re doing all these different things and now they’re suing me on top of that. It just feels terribly unjust.”

Reynolds bought the 1 acre parcel several years ago in a tax auction.

The plaintiff and associated parties declined to appear on camera but maintain they have been making fair offers to resolve the situation. The attorney for Reynolds disputes that assertion.

“Today was an opportunity for us to present Ms. Reynolds to the court and tell her side of the story,” attorney James Dipasquale told Island News, “The fact that she acquired this lot, the fact that she did not know, consent to, authorize the construction, that she had very little little communications with these other sides until basically this lawsuit. They attempted to force her to swap lots and now that she’s not complying, they sued her.”

The other side argues that the developer has made reasonable attempts to come to a solution and find a comparable lot. They also point out that HPP is made up of thousands of identical lots with dozens on the market currently.

But the attorney for Reynolds says the only proposal on the table has been to provide the adjacent lot- which Reynolds does not want- and that her original lot was special.

“There was a lot involved in order to choose that particular lot. One of it is that, you know, it aligned with my birth chart and the birth chart of my children,” Reynolds said.

The dispute has now escalated into expensive territory. Both parties are set to appear again before a Hawaii Island judge for several days at the end of April.

