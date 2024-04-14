Shuttle bus crash victims treated and released from hospital

By Eric Naktin

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Victims have been treated and released from the hospital following a deadly crash that hit Carnival Miracle passengers at Pier 2-B at Honolulu Harbor on Friday.

The crash involving a Hilo Hattie shuttle happened at Pier 2 in the 500 block of Ala Moana Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

Multiple units with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene to treat multiple patients with a range of issues from life-threatening injuries to cuts and bruises.

One of the patients, identified as a 68-year-old woman from Illinois, was transported from the scene in critical condition. She later died at the hospital.

11 others were reportedly hit in the crash.

Many visitors were on their way to Pier Two or vacationing and did not hear about the disastrous collision involving nine carnival cruise line guests, while others were well aware.

Today everything appeared to be back to normal at pier two in Honolulu, but the impact of what occurred, inlcuding one fatality has still many shaken including local residents and those from overseas:

Honolulu resident Martin Solma said, “I was here last weekend to drop somebody off it was very congested, I can see how that happened, what touched me, they were out of town people.”

New Zealand resident and visitor Joss Hunt said she was very saddened by the news. She also said, “I have found local bus drivers to be very helpful.”

Multiple shuttle drivers from many different companies spoke about what potentially led up to the crash and chose not to go on camera.

Some speculated everything from lack of training, to poor driving records, along with age or fatigue could have been contributing factors.

