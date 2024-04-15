Small businesses in Montavilla call for solution amid rising vandalism

By Julia Lopez

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — Small businesses in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood are experiencing a rash of vandalism. Owners say it’s impacting sales, but their concerns go even deeper.

Kavi Warner manages Personal Beast, a pet store on Southeast Stark Street.

“We’re all small businesses that have been affected,” Warner said. “None of us are a huge chain store, we don’t have the funds to keep putting up with this.”

She said when the vandalism rose significantly in 2024, her first instinct was to have sympathy for those caught on the store’s security cameras.

“I don’t know where they’re coming from, I don’t know if they’re experiencing any issues mentally,” Warner said. “Then after a couple more happened I just have to ask, why?”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.