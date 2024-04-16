74-year-old shot to death in her senior living apartment, but management has yet to tell neighbors

By Brooke Taylor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A retired teacher was identified as the 74-year-old woman found shot to death inside a senior living facility in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, Carol Webber was found shot to death on the floor of her apartment at the Treemont Senior Living Community at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said there were no suspects or a motive.

Several people who live at the senior living center and family members told ABC13 this was the first time they heard of a shooting, and management has not notified them.

One woman told ABC13 she knew Webber, who claimed someone knocked on her door during late hours.

Residents and their family members demanded answers with a suspect on the loose and little transparency.

Brandy Demeris, whose mother lives there, said she trusts the facility.

“If there was actually a shooting here and they are aware of it, and they would have to be, I would be incredibly upset and would consider moving my mother, hearing they wouldn’t let families know or the residents,” Demeris said.

ABC13 contacted Treemont Senior Living about whether security was increased, the concerns about someone knocking on doors late at night, and why residents weren’t notified. A spokesperson said they have no comment.

“The majority of people I have come into contact with, who live here, are alone and are borderline needing assisted living, more or less someone to check on them,” Demeris said. “I would say Treemont has been pretty good with keeping up with them, but this could be completely swept under the rug without these people knowing.”

ABC13 has requested calls for service at the location over the last few weeks.

According to the victim’s family, Webber’s siblings haven’t spoken to her in years, but they also want answers about what happened.

