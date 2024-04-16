Former PSU football player pleads guilty to killing girlfriend

By Connor McCarthy

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A former Portland State University football player accused of killing his freshman girlfriend, 19-year-old Amara Marluke, changed his plea to guilty in Multnomah County court on Monday afternoon.

Keenan Harpole was then sentenced to 23 years in prison for Marluke’s death. More than two years after he shot and killed her on Portland State’s campus, Harpole agreed to plead guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter constituting domestic violence and another count of unlawful use of a weapon. Families for Harpole and Marluke both fought back tears as victim impact statements were read.

“She wants us to be okay for her being gone physically, she wants us to find joy again,” said Bradley Marluke, Amara Marluke’s adoptive father. ” It might take me the rest of my life, but I will do that.”

“Amara was strong-willed and compassionate while doing what she had to do to survive childhood trauma and multiple moves in foster care,” said her adopted mother, Amy Marluke. “She survived neglect, abuse and so much loss, but didn’t survive her first boyfriend.”

According to Portland Police, around 1 a.m. on April 4, 2022, officers were called to a shooting on the corner of Southwest College Street and 6th Avenue. They found Marluke’s body nearby. Harpole turned himself into law enforcement days later. During Monday’s proceedings, he turned to Marluke’s family and apologized for taking her life.

“I’m really sorry guys I caused you so much grief,” he said. “I’ve been praying for you guys every day and I continue to pray for you guys.”

Marluke’s death shocked the Portland State University campus community where she took a role as an activist on campus. At the time, many students expressed safety concerns, and on Monday the university told FOX 12 that they’ve made changes. This includes an increase in campus public safety officers to protect the campus 24/7, continuing 24/7 campus safety escorts, and changing how officers respond to emergency calls.

But for Marluke’s family, they said they’re left with the pain of never seeing her again.

“I have so much anger in my heart and I hope one day I can forgive you for what you’ve done but today I don’t,” said Kesha Slowik, Amara’s biological mother. “I hope prison opens your eyes.”

“I love you Amara, I miss you terribly,” said Bradley.

