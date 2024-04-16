Man accused of throwing bricks at vehicle, causing driver to crash in Ledyard

By Rob Polansky

LEDYARD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man was arrested for throwing bricks at a driver and causing a vehicle crash in Ledyard.

Ledyard police said they charged Michael Kilduff, 31, of New Britain, with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, and criminal attempt at second-degree assault.

They said they were dispatched to the area of Foxwoods Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday for the report of a male being struck by a vehicle, who may have also been stabbed. When they arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had struck a tree head on.

Officers spoke with the two people who were in the vehicle. They said they found that a man threw bricks at the vehicle, hit it, and caused the driver to crash.

The suspect, identified as Kilduff, then ran into the woods and was later located by a Montville police K9.

Ledyard police said their investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a boyfriend/girlfriend domestic dispute.

There was no evidence that indicated a stabbing, or anyone struck by a vehicle.

Kilduff was transported to Backus Hospital as a precaution, later released, and taken into custody by Ledyard police.

He was processed and released on a $100,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear at the New London Superior Court on Monday.

