Video shows SUV jumping sidewalk, hitting 3 pedestrians in Sacramento

By Madisen Keavy

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — New video obtained by CBS Sacramento shows an SUV being driven onto a Sacramento sidewalk and hitting three people.

The Sacramento Police Department said three pedestrians were taken to the hospital for their injuries: two people are in critical condition but stable, while the third is in critical condition with significant injuries.

The hit-and-run happened Sunday on Dos Rios Street between North B and D streets. A security camera in the area captured everything.

Sacramento police said the suspect vehicle is a black Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle turned the corner and then jumped a curb onto the sidewalk. The driver keeps going until the vehicle swipes the side of a building and runs over three people who were lying on the ground.

The car continues, pulling a red shopping cart with it and busting through a speed limit sign and metal gate before driving off. The metal gate was dragged into the street by the Tahoe, but the driver continued on, bending it under the weight and speed of the vehicle.

The same shopping cart from the security video remained at the scene a day later along with sleeping bags that were left behind.

“Usually, there is tents, 3 or 4 tents, usually with people inside.” said an individual who works near the scene when asked if he saw people living on the corner of Dos Rios Street before the hit-and-run.

Sacramento police have not yet confirmed if the three victims were homeless, and they urge anyone with information to come forward.

