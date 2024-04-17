Hales Corners police say teenager stabbed family members in late night attack

By Madison Moore

HALES CORNERS, Wisconsin (WISN) — A search is underway for the teenage boy Hales Corners police say stabbed family members with a knife at an apartment complex.

Hales Corners police were called to the Plum Tree Apartments on College Avenue near 108th Street about 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

When paramedics arrived, police said two men and a woman had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said one person was stabbed in the chest, one person was stabbed in the leg and another had a cut to the hand.

The suspect then ran on foot, according to police. Officers, with the help of a K9 team, were unable to find him.

Shannon Bopp lives in the building where the attack happened. She told WISN 12 News she was shocked to hear about the violent crime.

“This is honestly the biggest thing that’s happened here,” Bopp said of the six years she’s lived at the complex. “We’ve had no issues here, so this is quite shocking.”

Police said they know who they’re looking for and ask anyone with information to contact their department.

Management for Plum Tree Apartments declined to comment on the attack Wednesday morning.

