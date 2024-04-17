Normandy Middle School teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, 12

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A teacher at Normandy Middle School is facing charges, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student.

Christopher Daniels, 41, is charged with four counts of statutory sodomy and one count of statutory rape.

Police say Daniels met with the victim outside of her home on at least two occasions between March and April. The sexual assaults happened in Pagedale.

Authorities say Daniels admitted to the assaults.

Daniels is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The Normandy School District later released the following statement:

On March 27, Normandy School Collaborative officials were alerted to potentially inappropriate written communication between a teacher at Normandy Middle School at Lucas Crossing and a student. Upon receiving this information, school officials immediately removed the teacher from the building and reported the inappropriate communication to the appropriate authorities. District officials became aware of the police investigation on April 15. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will provide any new information as needed that may help in their investigation. We are deeply troubled by any report alleging an employee may have engaged in inappropriate behavior. We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students. This alleged incident goes against our professional standards as a school district. All district employees must pass a criminal background check as a condition of employment, and we expect our teachers and staff to adhere to the highest standards of conduct.

