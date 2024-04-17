Woman arrested for driving drunk with child in car

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to investigate a person driving under the influence on Tuesday in South Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, 28-year-old Angelina Mateo Perez-Perez was observed drinking in her car with a child inside while parked at the Highlands Apartments complex off Nolensville Pike. An employee at the complex called the police just after 3 p.m. to report that she had begun driving around the parking lot with the child and was nearly hitting several vehicles, the affidavit states.

MNPD officers arrived on the scene and found Perez in the office with the employees and they could immediately the alcohol on her person. Perez admitted she had started drinking around 10 a.m. and had consumed approximately six liquor drinks, police said. She also admitted to driving her car after drinking because she needed to move in front of her building, according to the affidavit.

Perez was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence with a child.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.