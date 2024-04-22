800 charges filed after raids on several businesses in North Carolina, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WYFF) — A multi-agency operation involving federal, state and local law enforcement agencies resulted in several North Carolina businesses being raided and more than 800 charges being filed, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department assisted along with officers and agents from North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Matthews Police Department, Gastonia Police Department, Gaston County Police Department and the Ranlo Police Department.

Authorities say the operation involved raids on illegal “fish arcades,” which are locations where customers are given cash payouts for credits won on gaming machines.

They involve games of chance and promote sweepstakes through entertaining displays, all of which violate North Carolina law.

On Wednesday, detectives executed search warrants at two locations related to illegal gambling in Charlotte: 4800 block of Albemarle Road and the 5000 block of Providence Road. Detectives said they seized 117 gambling stations, approximately $18,000 in cash and two firearms.

The other targeted locations across North Carolina are listed below:

888 Arcade Raleigh – 3407 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh, NC 888 Arcade Gastonia – 1375 Bessemer City Rd. Gastonia, NC City Arcade – 9201 E. Independence Blvd. Matthews, NC 2501 Wilmont Drive, Gastonia, NC

A total of 496 charges were filed in Mecklenburg County and 304 charges were filed in Gastonia.

“Apparently, these suspects never heard the adage that crime doesn’t pay, but thanks to this investigation they will learn that lesson and face the consequences of their criminal actions,” said Kyle Burns, acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Charlotte that covers North and South Carolina. “HSI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to detect and dismantle these criminal organizations that are destroying our communities.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.