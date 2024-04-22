Battle Ground High School teacher arrested for online sexual corruption of child

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BATTLE GROUND Oregon (KPTV) — A teacher from Battle Ground High School was placed on administrative leave and arrested on charges involving online sexual corruption of a child on Saturday.

Police said 57-year-old Kevin Weeks was arrested in Oregon by the Albany Police Department and booked into Linn Cunty Jail.

The principal sent out a letter to families saying a teacher was put on administrative leave after the school learned of his arrest. The principal said weeks would not be at school while the district completes an investigation.

The school said it’s cooperating with police, and the actions Weeks is being charged with ‘do not align with district values.’

The principal also said parents or students can reach out with any concerns they may have.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.