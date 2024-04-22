Case against mother accused of decapitating son, dog set to move forward

By Sarah Motter

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The case against a Kansas City mother accused of decapitating her son and dog will now move forward after she was found fit to stand trial.

Court records from the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County indicate that on Friday, April 19, Judge Jerri Zhang granted a motion to proceed with the case against Tasha Haefs for the 2022 death of her 6-year-old son. Haefs has been deemed competent to proceed.

A warrant was issued for Haefs’ arrest in February 2022 after she decapitated her 6-year-old son, Karvel Stevens. She was later charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court documents noted that police were called to Haefs’ home to check on her welfare. There, they found blood leading up to her front door and could hear a woman singing inside. As they knocked, the singing grew louder.

When an officer looked inside a window of the home, they said they could see part of a child’s body. They forced their way through the back door and found Haefs with blood on her legs and feet, as well as the rest of the boy’s body. A decapitated dog was also found in the basement.

Prosecutors indicated that Haefs told detectives the body was that of her son and admitted to the killing. She had previously struggled with drug addiction, depression, severe trauma and hallucinations.

In June 2022, Haefs was ruled mentally unfit to stand trial and the case was put on hold. Following Friday’s move, the State will now be allowed to present evidence to a grand jury. A circuit court arraignment has been set for 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29.

