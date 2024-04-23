Driver freed after spending 3 hours inside overturned tanker truck

By Lauren Maiden

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (WDSU) — Many crews in the Baton Rouge area came together to help a driver who was stuck inside an overturned tanker truck for three hours.

The Central Fire Department was sent to a report of an overturned tanker truck with power lines and power poles down Friday at 7:26 p.m.

Crews arrived to find the truck overturned and the driver trapped inside the cab of the truck in Central, which is outside Baton Rouge.

The Central Fire Department posted about the rescue on their Facebook page.

According to crews, a truck going in the opposite direction of the 18-wheeler crossed the centerline, which forced the driver to veer off the road to avoid a head-on crash.

All five Central Fire stations responded during the incident, including St. George Fire Department Squad 605 and their special operations command staff.

