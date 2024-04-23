Houston Texans Unveil Fan-Inspired Uniforms in a Citywide Celebration

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

April 23, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Houston Texans have launched a stunning new set of uniforms, marking the first major update since the team’s debut in 2000. Revealed today, the collection includes home, away, alternate, and Color Rush jerseys, each a vibrant testament to the spirit and heritage of H-Town, shaped directly by fan input.

Cal McNair, Texans Chair and CEO, emphasized the community-driven approach: “Our fans really brought these uniforms to life. From over 10,000 surveys and 30 focus groups, we’ve crafted designs that resonate deeply with the diverse voices of our fan base. This is our way of saying ‘we heard you’ and ‘this is for you.'”

A Closer Look at the New Designs:

Home Uniforms: Echo the classic deep steel blue of the original uniforms but now feature an updated shade and an ‘H-Town’ inscription on the collar.

Away Uniforms: Known as Liberty White, they modernize tradition with sleeve stripes that morph into a dynamic bullhorn design.

Alternate Uniforms:A striking Battle Red that carries the intensity of game day, complete with candy paint red flakes and a red metallic chrome facemask.

Color Rush Uniforms: Introduce a brand-new ‘H-Town Blue,’ making NFL history as the first team to add a fresh color and a dual-logo system on alternate helmets.

These uniforms are available for purchase starting today at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium and at several pop-up locations around the city, including a special setup at the George R. Brown Convention Center from April 24 through April 27. Fans can also snag the gear at the team’s 2024 Draft Party.

Citywide Celebrations:

Sam Houston Statue: The famous 80-foot-tall monument in Huntsville will sport a 200 lb. Texans Color Rush jersey from today until May 7.

Trill Burgers Collaboration: Starting April 25, enjoy a Texans-themed burger at Bun B’s Trill Burgers, served in a special H-Town Blue box.

Public Spaces: Landmarks like Hermann Park and Eleanor Tinsley Park will display the new Texans bullhead and H logo, while downtown bridges over highway 59 will shine in Texans colors.

This holistic rollout isn’t just about new jerseys; it’s a citywide embrace of the team’s deep connection to Houston’s community and culture. For more details on the uniforms and related events, visit [HoustonTexans.com]

Celebrate this significant milestone with us by sharing your photos and thoughts using #HTownMade #TexansNewLook. Join the conversation and show your pride, Houston!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611