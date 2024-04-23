Mother charged with child neglect after dropping baby in water at Miami Beach while intoxicated, police say

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — A judge on Monday had words of advice for a mother accused of being under the influence while caring for her young child.

“Really urgent to get some substance abuse counseling,” said Judge Mindy Glazer. “You can go to NA or AA meetings, and you can find those at local churches or schools, or go online and try to get a sponsor who’s been clean at least five years. Maybe they can help you because you know, your children need their mom, and they need a sober mom, so try and do better.”

According to police, Linda Osorio was at Miami Beach with her 7-month-old baby when they went into the water. She was intoxicated to the point that she dropped the toddler and couldn’t save it.

Another beachgoer rescued the baby, who was OK after coughing up water.

The baby has since been taken into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Osorio was charged with child neglect.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.