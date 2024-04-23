Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Los Angeles County deputy in West Covina

By Matthew Rodriguez, Amy Maetzold, Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A suspect believed to be linked to the shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in West Covina has been arrested.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said the person was arrested by another law enforcement agency.

More details on the arrested are expected to be released during a 1 p.m. news conference by Sheriff Robert Luna and other officials.

The deputy was shot in the back while he was waiting at a traffic light at the intersection of N. Barranca Avenue and E. Garvey Avenue South around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. Authorities said his bulletproof vest likely saved his life.

“Deputy Samuel Aispuro was on duty waiting at a red light on his marked LA County Sheriff’s motorcycle when he was shot in the back,” said LA County Sheriff Robert Luna during a press conference.

Aispuro, a nearly 20-year veteran of the department, was treated at a nearby hospital after being hit in the back by a bullet. The round did not penetrate the deputy’s bulletproof vest, according to the sheriff.

“Based on the examination of his vest, he was struck once,” Luna said at an early evening briefing at the shooting scene.

Deputy Aispuro is currently recovering at the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

“If you were in the area and you think you saw something, you need to contact us [LA County Sheriff’s] because we need to find this individual who did this to one of our deputies,” Luna said. “We consider this individual to be a public safety risk at this point.”

According to reports from the scene, a witness told responding deputies that the shots were fired from a white van, and authorities quickly tracked the vehicle to a home in the 600 block of Mangate Avenue in nearby La Puente.

They searched a home with a white van parked in the driveway. After the initial search, they helped a man in a walker to the back of a deputy’s cruiser. He was not in handcuffs.

Several people of interest who “may not be involved” in the deputy shooting were detained but were released Monday evening, Luna said.

Witnesses also told investigators that there is possibly another vehicle of interest — a white sedan with tinted windows that was last seen driving westbound on I-10 from Barranca Street.

“There is somebody out there armed with a firearm and if he’s willing to do that, I’m sure he’s willing to shoot at anybody else,” Luna said. “What kind of person shoots another person in the back. To me, that’s the worst of the worst.”

Supervisor Janice Hahn said that Aispuro, 43 years old, was in West Covina for training.

“This could have been so much worse, and it is a reminder to all of us that our deputies put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities,” Hahn said in a statement.

Deputy Aispuro has been with the sheriff’s department for nearly 20 years and is married with two children ages 4 and 2.

“We’ll take care of the family; that’s our priority,” the LA County Sheriff’s Department said.

Homicide investigators continued investigating the shooting Monday evening with the assistance of the West Covina Police Department to locate and arrest the suspect responsible for shooting Aispuro.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers through their website or by phone at 1(800) 222-8477.

