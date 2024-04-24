Bill that would have banned Pride flags in Tennessee schools fails

By Daniel Smithson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A bill that would have banned Pride flags in Tennessee schools is dead after it failed to pass the Tennessee Senate on Tuesday.

State senators did not have enough votes to pass the bill that would have only allowed certain flags to be displayed in the classrooms and on school properties in the state. The bill’s language targeted flags or symbols supporting political movements or sexual orientation, including the Pride flag, which stands for LGBTQ rights and equality.

The bill would have barred all flags other than the United States flag, the Tennessee state flag, city or government flags, official college or university flags, military flags, or a flag that represents an Indian tribe.

The bill needed a majority vote in the Senate but failed to pass with 13 ayes and 6 nays. The bill was sponsored in the House by Representative Gino Bulso (R-Brentwood), and in the Senate by Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald).

