Cuttings from 150-year-old trees near Abraham Lincoln’s grave planted at Hoyt Sherman Place

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A project to transform the grounds outside of Hoyt Sherman Place is now finished, just in time for Earth Day.

The plaza includes a circular stage area where outdoor events can be held. The finishing touches involved tree planting on Monday, to also celebrate Earth Day.

Two Osage orange trees were grown from cuttings collected from trees planted in 1865 in Springfield, Illinois, the hometown of President Abraham Lincoln.

The trees are not expected to produce fruit.

