Dramatic video shows Connecticut girl saved at last moment from running into traffic

By Jesse Zanger

Click here for updates on this story

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WCBS) — Two heroic men saved a little girl that was running into into a busy intersection.

The rescue was caught on video.

Surveillance video shows the girl running down the street towards a busy intersection earlier this month in East Hartford.

The video shows the barbers were busy cutting hair, but then looked out the window and spotted the running child.

Two of them left their customers in the chair and charged out the barber shop’s door, bolting toward the girl as she ran closer and closer to the intersection. The video shows at least seven vehicles passing through the intersection as the girl ran toward it.

Moments before she arrives at the crosswalk, one of the barbers can be seen running up to her, scooping her up and walking her back to the safety of the sidewalk.

The two barbers then helped the girl find her mother, who was at a bus stop down the road.

East Hartford police hailed the barbers in a post on Facebook.

“Today, we want to give a massive shoutout to the quick-thinking and brave duo, Osvaldo Lugo and Rafael Santana of LookSharp Barbershop. Their swift action saved a little toddler who had escaped from his mother and started moving towards traffic on Main Street. Thanks to them, a potential tragedy was averted, and a family remains whole. We’re incredibly grateful for these everyday heroes among us!”

“This was a scary experience, I’m still a little shaken up,” Lugo wrote on Instagram.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.