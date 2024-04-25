Michigan man charged with violating safe storage law after child shoots himself

By Gino Vicci

WARREN, Michigan (WWJ) — A Warren father has been charged with violating Michigan’s safe storage law after investigators say his 8-year-old son shot himself in the face with his father’s gun.

Police say the 8-year-old got a hold of his father’s loaded gun on Friday afternoon at the Hoover Square Apartments on 10 Mile Road and Hoover and accidentally shot himself in the head. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition and on life support.

“We’ve now got to prosecute a father for doing something he shouldn’t have done, and he’ll lose a child, potentially over this. I hope not. I hope God saves this child,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Lucido said the boy’s father, 56-year-old Theo Nichols, is the first person charged in Macomb County under the state’s new safe storage gun law.

Nichols has been charged with several counts, including second-degree child abuse (which carries a potential 10-year sentence upon conviction), along with various firearm safe storage violations. Nichols is also being charged as a habitual officer third offender.

Lucido said this unfortunate tragedy should serve as a warning to parents who own guns.

“It serves as a tragic warning to every family out there: do your part. If you own a gun, fine, but make sure you’re storing it the right way because children are at risk,” Lucido said.

Nichols was arraigned by visiting Judge Denis LeDuc, where the bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety only.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 8:45 a.m., and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. by District Court Judge Suzanne Faunce.

