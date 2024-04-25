Robot vacuum blamed for triggering devastating Kailua house fire

By Matthew Nuttle

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV) — A robot vacuum cleaner is to blame for starting a fire that devastated a home in Kailua on Monday, fire investigators say.

The fire burned a two-story home at 16 N. Kalaheo Avenue. According to Honolulu Fire (HFD) investigators, a robot vacuum cleaner knocked a heat gun onto the floor of the home. The fall caused the heat gun to turn on, which in turn started the fire.

HFD was called out to the home just after 1 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters said they extinguished the fire just after 2 p.m.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home. According to a preliminary damage estimate, approximately $700,000 in damage was caused to the structure and another $60,000 of damage was caused to the contents inside.

No one was inside the home at the time the fire started and no firefighters were injured during their response.

