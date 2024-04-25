Utahns reunited with pet cat they accidentally shipped with Amazon return

By Eliza Pace

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — A cat may have used a couple of its nine lives when it was accidentally shipped with an Amazon return from Utah to California.

A Utah couple got the surprise of their life when they got a call that their missing cat was found in Los Angeles.

Carrie Clark said her family’s indoor-only cat, Galena, mysteriously disappeared on April 10. Friends and family helped them search their house, neighborhood and surrounding community for a week while they plastered missing posters around town and on social media.

“Galena is a huge emotional support to me and has helped me get through many health challenges over the past six years,” Clark told KSL TV in an email. “The anxiety and stress of not knowing what happened to her was excruciating.”

Then, on April 17, Clark received a text that Galena’s microchip had been scanned that afternoon. Immediately after, imagine Clark’s surprise when she received a call from a vet — in California.

“I didn’t believe her at first and thought it was a prank,” Clark said.

The vet told Clark she had her beloved cat, Galena, who was found inside of an Amazon box alongside five pairs of work boots.

“I ran to tell my husband that Galena was found and we broke down upon realizing that she must have jumped into an oversized box that we shipped out the previous Wednesday,” Clark said. “The box was a ‘try before you buy,’ and filled with steel-toed work boots.”

Ultimately, Galena was trapped in the box with the Amazon returns for six days without food or water.

An Amazon employee named Brandy rescued the cat from the box when she found it in the California warehouse. She took care of the cat before dropping Galena off at the vet the following day.

“After talking to the vet, I got to talk to Brandy on the phone!” Clark said. “She was so relieved to find out that we love Galena and were desperately looking for her.”

Clark and her husband booked a flight for the next day to reunite with their miracle cat.

“We brought Galena’s pink carrier, food, favorite treats, and towels that smelled like home. We couldn’t wait to see her again!” Clark said.

Brandy told Clark that Galena immediately recognized and reacted to Clark’s voice when they entered the vet’s office.

“It was an amazing reunion! Galena instantly stopped shaking and relaxed in my arms when I got to hold her again,” Clark said. “Despite being skinnier and some mild dehydration, her bloodwork was completely normal and she was completely unharmed!”

The family packed up and drove the ten hours back home to Utah. Clark said there were multiple miracles that allowed Galena to survive the journey in the Amazon return box.

“We learned that Brandy knows all about cats and rescues them on the side. It’s by no coincidence that Galena ended up in her warehouse. The box Galena was in, was split open on one seam and that gave her air to breathe. The weather temperatures were ideal and she didn’t overheat or freeze. Galena survived because of her microchip, Brandy’s kindness and generosity, and God’s grace!”

Clark said she wants to encourage all pet owners to microchip your pets and “triple check your Amazon boxes!”

