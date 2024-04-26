City swears in all-women mayor and board, a first in Jackson County history

By Brian Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

OAK GROVE, Missouri (KMBC) — The city of Oak Grove swore in an all-women mayor and board of aldermen, marking the first time this has occurred in Jackson County.

“These women at this time in history decided to step up,” said Mayor Dana Webb. “I am so proud of the women. They all have full-time jobs and now they have decided to step into local government.”

Webb was sworn in. Following her, every person who took the oath to serve on the city board of aldermen was also sworn in.

Oak Grove now stands as the only municipality in the state currently run by all women.

Records show it’s the second time in history for the entire state of Missouri.

“Hopefully it sends a message to young girls that they can get out in front of the public and they can become leaders in local government or beyond,” Webb said.

This event was celebrated with a confetti cannon in Oak Grove.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.