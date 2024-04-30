2-year-old boy dies after bounce house carried away by wind in Arizona

By abc15.com staff

Click here for updates on this story

CASA GRANDE, Arizona (KNXV) — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was swept away in a bounce house south of the Phoenix area last weekend.

The incident happened Saturday evening in Casa Grande.

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office say several children were playing in the bounce house when a strong gust of wind carried the inflatable away and into a nearby lot.

A 2-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died, officials say.

A second child was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSO says the incident appears to be a “tragic accident.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.