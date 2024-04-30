El Cajon neighbors rescue pilot after small plane crash on neighborhood street

By Perla Shaheen

Click here for updates on this story

EL CAJON, California (KGTV) — A small plane crashed in El Cajon on Sunday evening, which hit a power line but managed to avoid any major damages. The pilot was hospitalized after neighbors helped pull him out of the aircraft.

He told air traffic control that he was having engine issues before the crash.

“We heard this boom boom boom, and then the power went out,” said Michelle Hilliard.

The pilot landed in an El Cajon neighborhood right in front of Hilliard’s home. Hilliard’s husband rushed outside and pulled the pilot out of the plane, while she called 9-1-1.

“They were like, ‘what are you calling to report?'” Hilliard said. “I was like, ‘a plane crash.’ I never thought I would say something like that.”

Hilliard said she sprayed the plane with a fire extinguisher when it started to smoke. Thanks to her and other neighbors, the pilot made it out in one piece — but his plane did not.

On Monday morning, crews disassembled the aircraft and cleared it from the sidewalk. Records indicate the plane is registered to a Santee resident, who declined to comment.

“I am so grateful. I look at the pole that’s here, he could’ve hit the pole into the house, could’ve hit the house itself, could’ve hit our cars. None of that happened. I’m so grateful to the pilot for his skill level. He hit nothing of importance to anybody,” Hilliard said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.