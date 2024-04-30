Leawood police arrest man suspected of intentional food contamination at Hereford House

By Web staff

LEAWOOD, Kansas (KCTV) — Anyone who ate at the iconic steakhouse between certain dates and later became sick is asked to contact Leawood police.

On Thursday, April 25, the Leawood Police Department received a tip from another law enforcement agency that a restaurant in Leawood may have an employee intentionally contaminating food.

The LPD Investigations Unit immediately began an investigation into the claims.

They were led to the Leawood Hereford House where detectives spoke with restaurant management about their suspicions. Management was “completely cooperative,” LPD reported, and detectives were able to identify and arrest a suspect the same day, 21-year-old Jace Christian Hanson.

Hanson lives in Kansas City, Mo., and faces a criminal threat charge. He is currently booked at the Johnson County Detention Center with a bond amount set at $100,000. He will be in court later this week.

LPD did not disclose what kind of contamination they believe Hanson may have been responsible for.

Anyone who ate at the Leawood Hereford House between March 26, 2024, and April 23, 2024, and “later became ill” is asked to contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-266-0696 or tips@leawood.org.

