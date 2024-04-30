Man sentenced to 40 years for role in cross-country drug operation

By WRAL Staff

North Carolina (WRAL) — A Raleigh man was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison for his alleged role in a cross-country drug trafficking operation.

Lawrence Levon Jones was a leader of a Raleigh-based drug organization that sourced drugs from Los Angeles, California, and Newark, New Jersey, according to the Department of Justice.

The investigation seized nine guns, over a hundred kilos of narcotics, and over $750,000.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, during an investigation into drug trafficking activity, which included surveillance and wiretaps, agents determined that Jones regularly traveled to Los Angeles and Newark, picked up money from conspirators who were holding for him, and purchased large quantities of cocaine and marijuana. Couriers transported the drugs to the Raleigh area.

On July 22, 2020, law enforcement in Texas stopped one of these couriers traveling eastbound from California and seized 400 pounds of marijuana and three kilograms of cocaine from a hidden compartment in the back of the truck that had been constructed to look like a large stack of lumber. That same day, agents arrested Jones when he arrived at his stash house in Raleigh. Inside the home, agents found 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, 138 grams of crack, 2 kilograms of marijuana, hundreds of ecstasy pills that contained methamphetamine, two handguns (one stolen), over $99,000 in cash, and five-kilo presses. Over the next two days, agents executed multiple search warrants at homes used by Jones’s organization in Raleigh and California and seized nine guns, over $757,000, and additional drugs.

“This operation – which seized nine guns, over a hundred kilos of narcotics, and over three-quarters of a million dollars from a prolific drug trafficker – is a perfect example of our enforcement strategy. We are partnering with Raleigh Police to bring federal tools to dismantle the trans-national drug trafficking networks touching our Capital City,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Jones’ stored cocaine, ecstasy, and ‘kilo presses’ in a Raleigh stash house and had narcotics shipped across our interstates in a hidden compartment made to look like a stack of lumber on a truck. Today marks the end of the road for Lawrence Jones and his enterprise.”

Jones has eight prior felonies, including seven drug trafficking offenses and one conviction for felon in possession of a firearm.

