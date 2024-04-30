Sheriff: Orange County ‘serial killer’ strangled women, dumped their bodies in same location

By Allison Petro

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced the arrest of an Orange County “serial killer” who strangled two women and dumped their bodies after having sex with them.

On Monday, Mina said 25-year-old Carlos Baez-Nieves was arrested after evidence showed he killed two women who traded sex for money.

On March 14, the body of 41-year-old Fatia Flores was found at an intersection in East Orange County, and on April 17, the body of 44-year-old Nichole Daniels was found in the same location, according to Mina.

“He clearly targeted women he thought would not be missed. He murdered them and dumped their bodies on the side of the road like they were trash,” Mina said.

Surveillance video showed Daniels getting into Baez-Nieve’s vehicle the night before she was found dead.

The friends of the victims who worked in the same area helped detectives piece it all together after they said they saw a very distinctive white Ford pickup truck with a man inside who was acting strange.

The sheriff said Baez-Nieves tried selling the truck after the murder to get rid of the evidence. However, deputies were able to arrest Baez-Nieves for driving on a suspended license.

He ultimately confessed to killing the two women.

“I’m confident that through their vigilance in these cases, our detectives have prevented Baez-Nieves from becoming a prolific serial killer,” Mina said.

Baez-Nieves is currently in the Orange County jail on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Mina.

