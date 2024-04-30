The emotional moment a Ft. Stewart soldier back from deployment surprised his 5-year old daughter

By Lydia Blackstone

HINESVILLE, Georgia (WJCL) — There’s nothing like coming home.

A total of 250 Fort Stewart soldiers are now reunited with their families.

One of them is Capt. Quensie Brown. Brown has a 5-year-old little girl, Bella.

“It’s hard leaving back your family, your daughters, your sons and your wives,” Brown said.

Brown decided to surprise his daughter at her school, The Liberty County Pre-K.

Bella says she had bee counting down the days to that moment she got to hug her dad.

‘”I was counting down the straws to when he was coming home,” said Bella Brown.

Her father returned from a successful mission with the 3rd ID’s sustainment brigade in Poland.

Col. Jennifer McDonough said they were over there helping NATO allies.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team for what they did. The amount of change that they made in Eastern Europe as a rotational force is astronomical,” McDonough said.

Brown, returning from service, was able to pull off quite the surprise. Serving his country is second best to serving his family.

“If I had my bag with me, I’ll pull out all the pictures she sent to me and all the letters that I’ve gotten from my family. Now I’m finally back home,” Brown said.

